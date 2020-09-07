Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 2,018 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.52. 26,325,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,428,960. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

