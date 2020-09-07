Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 11,524 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 11.5% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.82% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $157,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total transaction of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $13.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $949.26. The stock had a trading volume of 107,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,009.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $932.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $787.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

