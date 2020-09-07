Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 235.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,162 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 1.1% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $127,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.39. 242,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $302.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Benchmark increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

