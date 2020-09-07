Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Camtek stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $587.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 120,564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 347,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

