Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Campbell Soup's shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been struggling with high input costs for a while. Markedly, cost inflation and other factors adversely impacted performance by 210 basis points, during fourth quarter fiscal 2020. Moreover, the company is investing heavily in marketing actions, which is likely to dent profits to some extent. Nevertheless, the company has been steadily gaining from strong demand conditions, stemming from increased at-home consumption amid the coronavirus pandemic. This was well reflected on the company’s fourth quarter performance wherein earnings and revenues increased double digits. Further, organic sales surged on strength in the Meals & Beverages and Snacks units. Management expects the favorable demand trends to persist in first-quarter fiscal 2021.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPB. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.07.

CPB opened at $47.58 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

