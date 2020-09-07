Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVGW opened at $62.78 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

