CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised CAIXABANK/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

CAIXABANK/ADR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 420,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

