Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.