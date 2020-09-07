Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) had its target price lifted by Truist from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BF.B. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown-Forman from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

