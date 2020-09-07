Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BF.A. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Brown-Forman from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Brown-Forman stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

