Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of BRKS opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,070 shares of company stock worth $4,264,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

