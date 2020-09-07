Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,075. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,070 shares of company stock worth $4,264,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after purchasing an additional 398,462 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after purchasing an additional 297,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 36.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,815,000 after purchasing an additional 973,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 525,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

