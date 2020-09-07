Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,937,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,401,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Enterprise Products Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,487,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.