Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $58.69 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,129,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,689,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,739 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,557,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

PEAK traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $28.35. 3,619,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,749. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

