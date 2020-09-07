Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $258.42 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,075,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,417,000. NextEra Energy makes up 1.5% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of NextEra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after buying an additional 2,936,392 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $49,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,743,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.32. 1,811,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,100. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

