Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $103.55 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,825,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,547,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Kinder Morgan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. 13,156,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,452,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 193.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 in the last ninety days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

