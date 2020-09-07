Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 481,460 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 481,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,577,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of CSX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

