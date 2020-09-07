Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $86.07 Million Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,912,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,586. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

