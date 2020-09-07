Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $87.45 Million in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 381,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,450,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Essex Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 289,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.84. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

