Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $85.91 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 950,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,906,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Boston Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,354,000 after buying an additional 829,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,545,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,250,000 after purchasing an additional 419,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BXP traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $87.81. 1,098,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,785. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.
Boston Properties Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
