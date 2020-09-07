Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $85.91 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 950,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,906,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Boston Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,354,000 after buying an additional 829,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,545,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,250,000 after purchasing an additional 419,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $87.81. 1,098,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,785. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

