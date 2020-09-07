Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $37.76 Million in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,893,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTLR. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 182,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 265,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.47%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

