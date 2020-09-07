Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $120.12 Million in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,870,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,118,000. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises about 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Energy Transfer LP Unit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $55,683,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,365,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 117,250 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,862,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

NYSE ET traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,756,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,700,450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.52%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.