Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,063,445 Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,063,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,554,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Targa Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 211.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.39.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,754. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

