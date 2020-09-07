Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,526,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 75.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 111.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 509,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 268,732 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.53. 921,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

