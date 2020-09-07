Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 487,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Sun Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 368.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

SUI traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.69. 413,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

