Brokerages Set United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) PT at GBX 1,008.83

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,008.83 ($13.18).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UU. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 996 ($13.01) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 22,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($12.07), for a total value of £212,205.84 ($277,284.52). Also, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 909 ($11.88), for a total value of £36,514.53 ($47,712.70).

LON:UU traded down GBX 18.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 832.60 ($10.88). The stock had a trading volume of 106,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 877.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 902.71. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 743.20 ($9.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,067.50 ($13.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

