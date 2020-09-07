Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Price Target at €13.32

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.32 ($15.67).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SZG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

ETR SZG traded up €0.57 ($0.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €13.86 ($16.30). 228,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.12 and its 200-day moving average is €12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of €20.73 ($24.39).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

