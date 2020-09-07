Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) PT at $11.06

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 30.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,756,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,700,450. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.52%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

