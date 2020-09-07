Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price at $63.91

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 686,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

