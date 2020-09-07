Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target at $28.33

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several analysts have commented on OFC shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,994.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 825,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 82,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 64,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

OFC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. 358,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

