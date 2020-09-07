Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Price Target at $56.20

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.29. 1,763,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,777. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

