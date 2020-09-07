Brokerages Expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Vipshop reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

VIPS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. 11,351,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,520,387. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $1,743,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $5,233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 635,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 267,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

