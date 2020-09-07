Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.40. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $10.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $11.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 217,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $127.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $1,179,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,600 shares of company stock worth $21,935,726. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

