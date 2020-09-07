Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,500. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

