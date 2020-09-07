Brokerages Expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triton International.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. BofA Securities raised Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Triton International from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRTN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.43. 373,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Triton International has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

