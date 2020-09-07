Brokerages Expect Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($5.68).

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RLAY traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. 187,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,084. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

