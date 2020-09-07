Brokerages Expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to report sales of $309.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the highest is $321.10 million. Ingevity reported sales of $359.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ingevity by 69.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 275,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,282. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $94.67.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

