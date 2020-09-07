Brokerages Expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Earnings of -$3.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($0.98). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($3.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($10.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.76) to ($8.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($12.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($9.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $82,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 691.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $4,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. 1,272,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,513. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

