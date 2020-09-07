Brokerages Expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post $3.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05. Amgen reported earnings per share of $3.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $15.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.37 to $16.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.63 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $248.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,503. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

