Brokerages Anticipate National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) to post sales of $302.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $310.44 million. National Instruments reported sales of $340.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 4,307.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.91. 701,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,668. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

