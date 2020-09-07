Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.21. 59,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $264.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.85. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 28.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

