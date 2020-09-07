British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,553 ($33.36) per share, with a total value of £153.18 ($200.16).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 9th, Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($39.24), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($277,384.12).
BATS stock opened at GBX 2,554.50 ($33.38) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,602.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,913.15.
British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
