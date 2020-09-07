British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,553 ($33.36) per share, with a total value of £153.18 ($200.16).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($39.24), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($277,384.12).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,554.50 ($33.38) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,602.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,913.15.

BATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,930 ($51.35) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,445 ($45.02).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

