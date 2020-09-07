Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $780.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $353.00 to $780.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $677.64.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $810.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $897.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $809.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total value of $4,397,750.00. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total value of $5,276,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,079 shares of company stock valued at $47,356,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,605,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boston Beer by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 210,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

