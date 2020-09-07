Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 to $6.14. Boston Beer posted earnings of $3.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $11.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $22.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $822.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $677.64.

Boston Beer stock traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $810.39. 155,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,675. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $897.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $809.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.59.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,781.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total transaction of $5,103,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,079 shares of company stock worth $47,356,525 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 138.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 56.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $12,993,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 51.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

