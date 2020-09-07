BofA Securities Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Neutral

BofA Securities cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $330.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.88.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W opened at $260.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,075.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,431,276.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.94, for a total value of $523,622.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,432,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,244 shares of company stock worth $65,523,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 623,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wayfair by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.