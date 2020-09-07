Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lifted to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Shares of BA opened at $171.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day moving average of $178.44. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

