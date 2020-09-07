bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of BLUE opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.20.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,306 shares of company stock worth $82,688. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,179.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,759 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,303 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

