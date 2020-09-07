BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lowered by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $564.63. 822,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $584.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $609.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

