Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Blackline has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $94.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $3,443,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,013 shares of company stock worth $27,461,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 3,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,502,000 after buying an additional 9,578,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Blackline by 868.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 621,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 557,544 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blackline by 2,500.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 442,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

