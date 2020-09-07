BlackCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $15,822.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023278 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,173,417 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

